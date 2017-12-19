reads of the day 121917

December 19, 2017
NFL
NFL Power Rankings Poll: Steelers Miss Their Chance at the Top Spot
College Football
Minkah Fitzpatrick's Best Isn't Good Enough for Minkah Fitzpatrick
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Re-Evaluating How The 2017 NFL Announcer Teams Stack Up
Tech & Media
Sports Illustrated Media Awards: The Best and Worst of 2017
Holiday 2017 Splurge-Worthy Gifts for that Special Someone
For guys who like to keep it simple: this minimalist leather backpack provides all the functionality and storage, without all of the bells and whistles of other bags. Made from smooth Italian leather, this sturdy backpack can withstand heavy items and the itinerary of a frequent traveler. It will become a staple piece that lasts a lifetime.
 
Buy it: Mr. Porter, $1000
For guys who like to keep it simple: this minimalist leather backpack provides all the functionality and storage, without all of the bells and whistles of other bags. Made from smooth Italian leather, this sturdy backpack can withstand heavy items and the itinerary of a frequent traveler. It will become a staple piece that lasts a lifetime.
 
Buy it: Mr. Porter, $1000
Courtesy of Mr. Porter
For the ultimate Yankees (or sports) fan: this is an autographed barstool using an actual seat from Old Yankee Stadium, featuring the classic light blue chair and original seat number that was used in The House That Ruth Built, along with the 39 certified autographs and years played hand-signed on the seatback. 

Buy it: Saks, $8,000
For the ultimate Yankees (or sports) fan: this is an autographed barstool using an actual seat from Old Yankee Stadium, featuring the classic light blue chair and original seat number that was used in The House That Ruth Built, along with the 39 certified autographs and years played hand-signed on the seatback. 

Buy it: Saks, $8,000
Courtesy of Saks
Do you need a matte watersnake-skin baseball bat made in Italy? No, but that's what holiday gifts are for. Elisabeth Weinstock is known for taking everyday objects and sporting goods and making them luxurious and sophisticated. If you're not into baseball, there's also a python basketball, football and soccer ball. 

Buy it: Neiman Marcus, $850
Do you need a matte watersnake-skin baseball bat made in Italy? No, but that’s what holiday gifts are for. Elisabeth Weinstock is known for taking everyday objects and sporting goods and making them luxurious and sophisticated. If you’re not into baseball, there’s also a python basketball, football and soccer ball. 

Buy it: Neiman Marcus, $850
Courtesy of Neiman Marcus
A timeless style from a timeless brand. Also available in women's and in several different colors, this is a thoughtful, classic present that is sure to please anyone on your list. 

Buy it: Saks, $420
A timeless style from a timeless brand. Also available in women’s and in several different colors, this is a thoughtful, classic present that is sure to please anyone on your list. 

Buy it: Saks, $420
Courtesy of Saks
Gentlemen, takes notes: Gucci bags are always good gifts. This leather mini chain shoulder bag comes in three classic colors and is perfect for a night out, so she can carry her phone, wallet and a few essentials right on her hip.

Buy it: Saks, $940
Gentlemen, takes notes: Gucci bags are always good gifts. This leather mini chain shoulder bag comes in three classic colors and is perfect for a night out, so she can carry her phone, wallet and a few essentials right on her hip.

Buy it: Saks, $940
Courtesy of Saks
Elevate his wrist game—and keep him punctual—with this sophisticated Clifton Collection watch by Baume & Mercier. Made in Switzerland, the stainless steel watch features a classic black alligator strap and a display that shows the day and month display at 12 o'clock and the moon phase aperture at 6 o'clock. 

Buy it: Saks, $4,800
Elevate his wrist game—and keep him punctual—with this sophisticated Clifton Collection watch by Baume & Mercier. Made in Switzerland, the stainless steel watch features a classic black alligator strap and a display that shows the day and month display at 12 o'clock and the moon phase aperture at 6 o'clock. 

Buy it: Saks, $4,800
Courtesy of Saks
Looking for the perfect gift for the woman in your life? This David Yurman bracelet is an all-time classic that she can wear with anything and everything. The two-tone metal details in sterling silver and 18-karat yellow gold make it a versatile and super stylish piece of jewelry that will last a lifetime.

Buy it: Nordstrom, $395
Looking for the perfect gift for the woman in your life? This David Yurman bracelet is an all-time classic that she can wear with anything and everything. The two-tone metal details in sterling silver and 18-karat yellow gold make it a versatile and super stylish piece of jewelry that will last a lifetime.

Buy it: Nordstrom, $395
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Breville's Oracle Touch espresso machine is without a doubt the gold standard and there is nothing better out there. Control everything from coffee strength to milk texture and temperature. Personalize up to eight favorite coffees and let the Oracle be your recipient's own personal barista. 

Buy it: Williams-Sonoma, $2,500
Breville’s Oracle Touch espresso machine is without a doubt the gold standard and there is nothing better out there. Control everything from coffee strength to milk texture and temperature. Personalize up to eight favorite coffees and let the Oracle be your recipient's own personal barista. 

Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma
The Samsung Q9 QLED TV is the best TV viewing experience available from the comfort of home. There isn't a crisper, cleaner and more vibrant screen. Simply put, the picture quality is perfect.

Buy it: Samsung, $20,000
The Samsung Q9 QLED TV is the best TV viewing experience available from the comfort of home. There isn't a crisper, cleaner and more vibrant screen. Simply put, the picture quality is perfect.

Courtesy of Samsung
Give the gift of the ultimate in-home, hassle-free massage. This massage chair uses zero-gravity technology to distributes the body's weight and relieve pressure—you'll literally feel like your floating. While up in the clouds, listen to music using the built-in wireless Bluetooth speakers as you enjoy one of six different massage techniques. Warning: You may never want to get up from this massage chair.

Buy it: Brookstone, $4,499
Give the gift of the ultimate in-home, hassle-free massage. This massage chair uses zero-gravity technology to distributes the body’s weight and relieve pressure—you’ll literally feel like your floating. While up in the clouds, listen to music using the built-in wireless Bluetooth speakers as you enjoy one of six different massage techniques. Warning: You may never want to get up from this massage chair.

Courtesy of Brookstone
Yes, the Dyson hair dryer is the real deal, and it makes the perfect gift for a loved one this holiday season. Unlike traditional hair dryers, this one is lightweight, sleek and ultra quiet—and it will cut down drying time. (That means some extra zzz's in the morning.)

Buy it: Nordstrom, $399
Yes, the Dyson hair dryer is the real deal, and it makes the perfect gift for a loved one this holiday season. Unlike traditional hair dryers, this one is lightweight, sleek and ultra quiet—and it will cut down drying time. (That means some extra zzz’s in the morning.)

Courtesy of Nordstrom
Be prepared to battle the harshest of conditions in The North Face Cryos Expedition GTX Parka. This 800-fill goose down jacket with a Gore-Tex shell offers maximum warmth and protection while looking stylish for every occassion.

Buy it: The North Face, $800
Be prepared to battle the harshest of conditions in The North Face Cryos Expedition GTX Parka. This 800-fill goose down jacket with a Gore-Tex shell offers maximum warmth and protection while looking stylish for every occassion.

Courtesy of The North Face
For the avid traveler on your list: Rimowa's luggage is sleek and sophisticated, without sacrificing on the features. Lightweight and durable, each suitcase in the collection features flex dividers, an add-a-bag holder and 360-degree rotating and ball-bearing multi-wheels for a smooth trek from the airport to the hotel and everywhere in between.

Buy it: Bloomingdales, from $605
For the avid traveler on your list: Rimowa’s luggage is sleek and sophisticated, without sacrificing on the features. Lightweight and durable, each suitcase in the collection features flex dividers, an add-a-bag holder and 360-degree rotating and ball-bearing multi-wheels for a smooth trek from the airport to the hotel and everywhere in between.

Courtesy of Bloomingdales
Drones are not going away this holiday season and this combo pack has everything you need bundled into one: two extra batteries, two extra charging hubs, a car charger, extra propellers and a carrying case. The drone is easy to operate and captures amazing 4K footage and photos on its 12-megapixel camera. The DJI Mavic Pro is capable of flights lasting up to 27 minutes and in sport mode it can reach speeds of 40 miles per hour. This is an awesome gift the whole family can enjoy.

Buy it: Walmart, $1,299
Drones are not going away this holiday season and this combo pack has everything you need bundled into one: two extra batteries, two extra charging hubs, a car charger, extra propellers and a carrying case. The drone is easy to operate and captures amazing 4K footage and photos on its 12-megapixel camera. The DJI Mavic Pro is capable of flights lasting up to 27 minutes and in sport mode it can reach speeds of 40 miles per hour. This is an awesome gift the whole family can enjoy.

Courtesy of DJI
Think of this as practical but luxurious gift. The house will be on a whole new level of clean with this slim vacuum that can provide up to 40 minutes of suction and features 150% more brush bar power. Whether it's mom, dad or your significant other, everyone will appreciate this gift.

Buy it: Saks, $600
Think of this as practical but luxurious gift. The house will be on a whole new level of clean with this slim vacuum that can provide up to 40 minutes of suction and features 150% more brush bar power. Whether it’s mom, dad or your significant other, everyone will appreciate this gift.

Buy it: Saks, $600
Courtesy of Saks
Why buy a flimsy foosball table when you can get a quality wood foosball table that will be a statement piece in your household for years? The table features a sturdy steel body construction, durable wooden legs, hand-painted players and a mid-century design for a vintage look. It comes with five standard balls, but the best part is that it also includes two silent balls, so you can play all day and all night without a worry.

Buy it: Hayneedle, $5,360
Why buy a flimsy foosball table when you can get a quality wood foosball table that will be a statement piece in your household for years? The table features a sturdy steel body construction, durable wooden legs, hand-painted players and a mid-century design for a vintage look. It comes with five standard balls, but the best part is that it also includes two silent balls, so you can play all day and all night without a worry.

Courtesy of Hayneedle
NBA
For Doris Burke, Having Game Is All That Matters
NBA
Lakers Close the Chapter on Kobe With One Final Circus
Tech & Media
John Skipper's Resignation as ESPN President a Shock to Network Staffers, Sports Media World
NBA
Reexamining the Simmons vs. Ingram Debate
Tech & Media
John Skipper Built a Tremendous Legacy but Leaves ESPN Facing an Uncertain Future

