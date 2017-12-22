Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Dec. 22`

December 22, 2017

These are your Extra Mustard reads of the day for Dec. 22, 2017. 

MLB
Darryl Strawberry Says He Used to Have Sex Between Innings
Extra Mustard
Friday's Hot Clicks: Amy Taylor; "Coughgate" Scandal Rocks the Darts World
Tech & Media
Dick Enberg's Most Memorable Calls
NHL
Watch: Penguins Spoof ‘A Christmas Story’ in Annual Holiday Video
wrestling
Kalisto Needs Stitches After Fan Throws Water Bottle at Him

Tech & Media
How to Watch Sports Non-Stop This Christmas

Extra Mustard
Off The Board: Dan Haren Reveals Controversial Sitcom Power Rankings

More More Sports

