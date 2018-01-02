Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Jan. 2

January 02, 2018

These are your reads of the day for Jan. 2, 2018. 

College Football
Georgia Is Playing for the National Title in Atlanta and You Can’t Get in for Under $3,000
Extra Mustard
Tuesday's Hot Clicks: Brooks Nader; Baker Mayfield Would Not Stop Trolling in Oklahoma-Georgia
NFL
Grateful Bills Fans Are Flooding Andy Dalton’s Charity With Donations
NFL
Watch: Bills and Bills Fans Go Wild Celebrating Bengals' Game-Winning Score Against Ravens
NFL
The Bills Are Sending the Bengals Wings For Beating the Ravens
NFL
Watch: Legendary Flop From Patriots’ Johnson Bademosi Fails to Draw a Flag
NFL
Eagles Punter Donnie Jones Frantically Rips Off His Sweatpants
NFL
Report: Bill Belichick Uses Strategically Placed Thermometers to Psych Out Jets
NBA
Watch: Anthony Davis Makes Ron Baker Go To the Locker Room After Dunking On Him
wrestling
Top 10 Wrestlers of the Year

