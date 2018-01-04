Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Jan. 4

January 04, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for Jan. 4, 2018. 

College Football
UCF Is Hanging a National Championship Banner at Its Stadium
College Football
UCF AD Says Coaches Will Be Paid National Championship Bonuses
Extra Mustard
Thursday's Hot Clicks: Emma Ostilly; Price is Right Contestant Sets Plinko Record
wrestling
Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega: Highlights from NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12
NBA
Look: Delaware 87ers of G League Have SpongeBob SquarePants Uniforms
NFL
Watch: Rob Gronkowski Is Hosting a Comedy Special on Showtime
NHL
The Story Behind Jeremy Roenick's First NHL Goal is Ridiculous
NFL
Browns' 'Perfect Season' Parade Scheduled for Saturday
wrestling
Q&A: Tetsuya Naito and Kazuchika Okada Discuss Wrestle Kingdom 12 Main Event

