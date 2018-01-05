Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Jan. 5

January 05, 2018

These are your reads of the day for Jan. 5, 2018. 

NFL
The Saints Aren’t Allowed to Play Ping Pong or N64 as They Prepare for the Playoffs

Extra Mustard
Friday's Hot Clicks; Moon Maison; Aaron Rodgers Dating Yet Another Celebrity?
NHL
Nazem Kadri Ripped Out Some of Joe Thornton's Beard During Their Fight
NBA
LaVar Ball Makes Bold Proclamation on Lithuanian Reporter’s Hat
NBA
Amazon Is Selling Limited Edition LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball BC Vytautas Jerseys
NFL
Bills Fans Have Now Raised Over $40,000 for a Charity Backed By Tyler Boyd
College Football
Watch: Alabama Strength Coach Scott Cochran Destroys Last Year's Runner-Up Trophy
MLB
Mike Trout's Wife Is Tired Of His Texts About the Bomb Cyclone

