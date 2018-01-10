Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Jan. 10

January 10, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for Jan. 10, 2018. 

NFL
Listen: Cowboys WR Cole Beasley Releases Debut Rap Single
NFL
Five Ridiculous Moments from Jon Gruden's Introductory Press Conference With the Raiders
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Another NFL Player Disses Blake Bortles
Extra Mustard
Report: 18 States May Introduce Sports Betting Bills in 2018
NFL
NBA
Watch: LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball Earn a Win In Lithuanian Debut
NBA
Big Baller Brand Sued By Apparel Company Over Missed Payments For Gear
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Best Call of Alabama's Game-Winning TD Came From Sean McDonough
College Football
Watch: Alabama Linebacker Terrell Lewis Shares Emotional Moment With Injured Teammate Anfernee Jennings

