Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Jan. 11

January 11, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for Jan. 11, 2018. 

College Football
Naked Alabama Student Arrested After Championship Celebration
Extra Mustard
Thursday's Hot Clicks: Lindsey Pelas; Kevin Durant Scores 20,000 Points, We Celebrate With Photos
NFL
Watch: Blake Bortles Is Confident There Will Always Be People Who Think He Sucks
College Football
UCF Fans Put Up Billboard in Tuscaloosa Asking for Home-and-Home Series With Alabama
College Football
Minkah Fitzpatrick Was in the Bathroom During the National Championship's Biggest Moment
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: James Andrew Miller Says ESPN's John Skipper Was Fired
College Football
Source: Oregon Expected to Hire Georgia’s Mustache Guy as Head Strength Coach
wrestling
John Cena Set to Host Kids’ Choice Awards For Second Straight Year

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters