Reads of the Day

January 22, 2018

These are the reads of the day for Jan. 22, 2018:

Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Bill Belichick's Fashion Choice Generates HIlarious Tweets
Extra Mustard
Monday's Hot Clicks: Eagles Advance to Super Bowl, Fan Destroys Himself on Subway Pole
NFL
Watch: Eagles Fans Climb Street Poles Covered In Crisco To Celebrate Super Bowl Appearance
NFL
Watch: Julie Ertz Overjoyed After Finding Out Eagles, Husband Zach Headed to Super Bowl
NFL
Watch: Eagles Fans Mock Vikings' Skol Chant: 'Foles! Foles!'
NFL
Watch: Bill Belichick Does Not Care About the AFC Championship Trophy, At All
NFL
Watch: Tom Brady Tells Cameraman to Get the 'F--- Out the Way!'
NFL
Philly Is Covering Light Poles In Crisco To Make Sure Fans Don't Climb Them After NFC Championship

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters