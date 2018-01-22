reads of the day 012218

No Carson Wentz, no Jason Peters, no Darren Sproles, no Jordan Hicks... the Eagles overcame numerous hurdles to make it this far, and after a standout performance from their backup quarterback, Philadelphia is going to Super Bowl LII.
CBS Sports creative director Pete Radovich has a reputation for being one of best in sports television at the “tease” that leads into a big sporting event. On Sunday before the Patriots and Jaguars kicked off, CBS delivered an unforgettable one featuring John Malkovich.