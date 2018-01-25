Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Jan. 25

January 25, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for Jan. 25, 2018. 

wrestling
Report: WWE’s Vince McMahon to Announce Launch of Pro Football League
Extra Mustard
Thursday's Hot Clicks: Elle Johnson; Draymond Green Does Not Like Brian Windhorst At All
eats
The Best Food Available at This Year’s Super Bowl
wrestling
Week in Wrestling: Edge on the Royal Rumble; James Ellsworth's Quest For Intergender Dominance
NFL
No Cheesesteaks Allowed: Boston Park Bans 'Philadelphia-Themed' Items Ahead of Super Bowl
MLB
‘Field of Dreams’ Owners Seek $15,000 to Repair Damage Done by Vandal
NBA
Drake Says he's Making a Song to Honor LeBron James' 30,000 Points
College Basketball
Police Called to Kansas Men's Basketball Dorm for Man Offering 'Free-Throw Advice'
NFL
Meek Mill: 'It Really Lifted My Spirit' Seeing Eagles Celebrate to 'Dreams and Nightmares'
NBA
The NBA Wants Sports Betting Legalized, And They Want a Cut of Your Wagers

