Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Feb. 1

February 01, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for Feb. 1, 2018. 

NFL
Chiefs Fans Thanking Alex Smith By Donating to His Foundation
Extra Mustard
Thursday's Hot Clicks: Who's Excited For Ricky Williams' Super Bowl Pot Party?
NFL
Chris Long Will Get Tattoo of Linebackers Coach Ken Flajole's Face if Eagles Win Super Bowl
College Basketball
Duke’s Krzyzewskiville Tent Village Forced to Shut Down Due to Flu Epidemic
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Dear FOX, Please Hire One Of These People To Call Thursday Night Football
Extra Mustard
Travis Kelce Says Nobody Knows What To Expect From Patrick Mahomes
Extra Mustard
Someone Stole Red Panda's Custom 7-foot Unicycle
wrestling
Week in Wrestling: Why Tom Brady is the NFL's Version of Ric Flair; Kenny Omega on New Day
Soccer
Russian Government Warns of Locusts Destroying World Cup Fields

