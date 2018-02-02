Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Feb. 2

February 02, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for Feb. 2, 2018. 

NFL
Watch: Jeopardy Contestants Have Absolutely No Idea About Football
NFL
Philly Police Are Now Trying Gear Oil to Keep Eagles Fans From Climbing Street Poles
Extra Mustard
Friday's Hot Clicks: An Ape Just Made His Super Bowl Prediction. Is it Kickoff Time Yet?
wrestling
Woman Asks Stranger for Help With WWE Action Figures, Turns Out She’s Talking to Bray Wyatt
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Underrated Aspect Of Justin Timberlake Exposing Janet Jackson's Breast Was A Politician Losing Her Mind
NFL
Don't Worry: The Patriots are Prepared for Tom Brady's NFL MVP Win
NFL
Watch: Tom Brady Is Very Vague About His Favorite Kendrick Lamar Song
Extra Mustard
"Death By Tom Brady's Water Habit" Is Your Super Bowl Story Of The Week

