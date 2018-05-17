25-Year-Old Man Arrested After Pretending to be High School Basketball Player

A 25-year-old man was arrested after posing as a Hurricane Harvey refugee to play high school basketball in Dallas.

By Jenna West
May 17, 2018

A 25-year-old man was arrested after posing as a Hurricane Harvey refugee to play high school basketball in Dallas, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley started the 2017-18 school year at Skyline High School under the name Rashun Richardson when the district was opened up to hurricane evacuees.

Gilstrap-Portley transferred to Hillcrest High in October as a 17-year-old freshman and played basketball there this winter. He was even voted as the District 11-5A offensive player of the year.

The scam fell apart in April when one of Gilstrap-Portley's former high school coaches at North Mesquite High recognized him at a tournament and told Hillcrest's coach. Gilstrap-Portley graduated from North Mesquite in 2011.

Police arrested Gilstrap-Portley last Friday, and he faces a charge of tampering with government records, reports The Dallas Morning News.

"He was fairly savvy to be able to utilize that type of position, knowing that we were accepting Harvey students" said Robyn Harris, Dallas Independent School District spokesperson.

You can read the full story here.

