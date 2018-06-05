Florida State won its first Women's College World Series on Tuesday against Washington.

The Seminoles won in two games, winning the second matchup 8–3 for the title. They won 1–0 in Game 1.

After going down 3–0 early in Game 2, the Seminoles cut the lead to 3–2 in the bottom of the first with a two-run homer from Anna Shelnutt, who provided the offense in Game 1 with a home run.

Florida State then took the lead for good in the second.

The final out from OKC!



FLORIDA STATE IS YOUR 2018 NATIONAL CHAMPION! #WCWS pic.twitter.com/010fXGYnAe — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 6, 2018

Seminoles pitcher Meghan King had a tournament ERA of 0.20, which is among the lowest in Women's College World Series history, according to ESPN.