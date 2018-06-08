Reads of the Day

The more people try to pretend Kevin Durant’s Warriors are a real basketball team, the more insulting they become. While it appears KD will stay in the Bay this summer, the NBA would be a lot more interesting if he moved on.
The outcome of the NBA Finals is no longer in doubt but several questions remain heading into Game 4. Will the Warriors focus? Will LeBron return to the Cavs? The Crossover weighs in on these storylines and more.
The judge who issued the controversial Brock Turner sentence was voted off the bench in a stunning recall election. Was Judge Aaron Persky too lenient toward athletes? Or did his opponents mislead the public?