Surviving Humboldt Broncos Players Reunited Before NHL Awards

Surving players of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team were reunited Tuesday ahead of the NHL Awards.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 19, 2018

Surviving players of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team were reunited Tuesday ahead of the NHL Awards.

On April 6, a semi-trailer crashed into the bus of the Canadian junior hockey team in Saskatchewan, Canada. Of the 29 people on board, 16 died, including 10 players. 

On Tuesday, 10 of the surviving 13 players reunited for the first time since the crash, with nine of them flying into Las Vegas on Monday before one final player joined them Tuesday, according to the Canadian Press. 

The team had a press conference with a huge media turnout.

Since the crash, the NHL has rallied around the team and a GoFundMe for the Broncos raised over $15 million.

According to ESPN, the members of the junior hockey team will be honored at the Awards on Wednesday, and the NHL will recognize survivors and first responders from the Las Vegas shooting as well as the hockey team from Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

