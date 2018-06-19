Surviving players of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team were reunited Tuesday ahead of the NHL Awards.

On April 6, a semi-trailer crashed into the bus of the Canadian junior hockey team in Saskatchewan, Canada. Of the 29 people on board, 16 died, including 10 players.

On Tuesday, 10 of the surviving 13 players reunited for the first time since the crash, with nine of them flying into Las Vegas on Monday before one final player joined them Tuesday, according to the Canadian Press.

The team had a press conference with a huge media turnout.

Broncos survivors (9 of 13) have reunited for a trip to the NHL Awards in Vegas on Wednesday night. #humboldtstrong #nhlawards pic.twitter.com/xlMmHTaQ5L — Humboldt Broncos (@HumboldtBroncos) June 19, 2018

Humboldt Broncos NHL Awards press conference in Las Vegas. Huge media turnout. #Humboldtstrong pic.twitter.com/dJn2sUtd58 — Humboldt Broncos (@HumboldtBroncos) June 19, 2018

Connor McDavid met with 10 of the surviving members of the Humboldt Broncos, who were reunited for the first time in Las Vegas before the NHL Awards. pic.twitter.com/bdZSqGq24H — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) June 19, 2018

More than two months after the tragedy that killed their teammates, 10 of the surviving members of the Humboldt Broncos were reunited for the first time in Las Vegas before the NHL Awards. pic.twitter.com/JfHycbG0nT — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) June 19, 2018

Since the crash, the NHL has rallied around the team and a GoFundMe for the Broncos raised over $15 million.

According to ESPN, the members of the junior hockey team will be honored at the Awards on Wednesday, and the NHL will recognize survivors and first responders from the Las Vegas shooting as well as the hockey team from Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.