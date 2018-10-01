Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Oct. 1

October 01, 2018
Extra Mustard
Monday’s Hot Clicks: Fan Who Hit Giancarlo Stanton Discusses What Happened Next
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber Compliment Browns-Raiders Refs After Disastrous Performance
MLB
Mets' Noah Syndergaard Channels Inner Thor, Breaks Bat on Swing and Miss
College Football
Watch: Georgia Scores Fluke TD, Lucky Extra Point vs. Tennessee
College Football
Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins Says Penn State DE Shareef Miller is 'Poking the Wrong Lion'
MLB
Watch: Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Plunked With Own Home Run Ball by Red Sox Fan
College Football
Michigan State's Panasiuk Brothers Speak Polish to Confuse Opponents

More More Sports

