The Titans’ Mike Vrabel rolled the dice on his new team and came up a big winner over the Super Bowl champs, while Indy’s risk-taking might have saved the season—for the Texans. Plus what the difference is for the 3-1 Bengals, a Bears offensive explosion, how defensive coaches weigh up the body weight rule, impact rookies for the Chargers and Patriots, Gruden gets his win and much more