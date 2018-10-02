Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Oct. 2

October 02, 2018
High School
Watch: Deer Sprints End Zone-to-End Zone During Kickoff Return for Touchdown
NFL
Watch: 41-Year-Old Tom Brady Thinks He Can Still Dunk
Extra Mustard
Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Runaway Racehorse Causes Chaos in French Sports Bar
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Jemele Hill Is Joining 'THE ATLANTIC,' Not 'The Athletic'
NFL
Watch: Patrick Mahomes Switches Hands, Throws Lefty for First Down vs. Broncos
NHL
Sharks' Joe Thornton Shaves His Epic Beard Ahead of 2018-19 NHL Season
NHL
Capitals Unveil Championship Rings From 2017-18 Stanley Cup
NBA
Report: NBA Would Ban Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Basketball Shoe

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)