Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Oct. 3

October 03, 2018
MLB
It Appears Thor, Ooops, Noah Syndergaard Has Cut His Hair
MLB
Watch: Cubs' Javy Baez, Rockies' Nolan Arenado Hug It Out During NL Wild Card Game
Extra Mustard
Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Hornets’ Malik Monk Tries to Check Into Game Without a Jersey
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: ESPN's Alex Rodriguez Tried to Pull a Fast One, but Viewers Weren't Having It
NBA
The Kobe Bryant-Matt Barnes No Flinch GIF Is Officially Ruined Thanks to the Overhead Angle
MLB
Watch: Ken Griffey Jr. Narrates the Ultimate MLB Postseason Hype Video
NBA
Kawhi Leonard Doesn’t Care What You Think About His Laugh
NFL
Isaiah Crowell Turns Fake Butt Wipe Touchdown Celebration to Endorsement Deal
MLB
The Best Statistical Quirks of the MLB Season

