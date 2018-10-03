Steve Ballmer Listed As Top Sports Owner on Forbes's 400 Wealthiest Americans List

What other pro sports owners joined Steve Ballmer of the Los Angeles Clippers on Frobes's list of the 400 wealthiest Americans?

By Khadrice Rollins
October 03, 2018

Forbes released its list of the 400 wealthiest Americans of 2018 on Wednesday and Steve Ballmer was ranked the highest among the 45 professional sports owners that cracked the list.

In addition to Ballmer, there are 13 other NBA owners on the list, including New Orleans Pelicans and New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. The Rockets' former owner Leslie Alexander also cracked the list at 383.

There are 18 NFL owners on the list with Paul Allen of the Seahawks listed the highest at 21st. Arthur Blank of the Falcons comes in at 136 while Jeffrey Lurie of the Eagles is ranked 383, which is tied with Tony Ressler of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks fr the lowest ranking a sports owner had on the list.

There were nine NHL owners and eight MLB owners as well. Some people on the list though, such as Allen, own franchises in multiple sports.

You can check see all of the American sports owners who cracked the list below.

• Steve Ballmer, Clippers, $42.3 billion (14)
• Paul Allen, Seahawks and Trail Blazers, $20.3 billion (21)
• David Tepper, Carolina Panters, $11.6 billion (38)
• Philip Anschutz, Los Angeles Kings, $11.3 billion (40)
• Mickey Arison, Heat, $9.4 billion (49)
• Stan Kroenke, Rams, $8.5 billion (58)
• Shad Khan, Jaguars, $7.6 billion (65)
• Stephen Ross, Dolphins, $7.6 billion  (65)
• Dan Gilbert, Cavaliers, $7.1 billion (71)
• Jerry Jones, Cowboys, $6.9 billion (75)
• Robert Craft, Patriots, $6.6 billion (79)
• Ann Walton Kroenke, Nuggets and Avalanche, $6.5 billion (83)
• Edward Roski, Los Angeles Kings, $5.6 billion (114)
• Robert Pera, Grizzlies, $5.3 billion (127)
• Charles Johnson, San Francisco Giants, $5 billion (134)
• Arthur Blank, Falcons, $4.9 billion (136)
• Ted Lerner and family, Nationals, $4.9 billion (136)
• Tilman Fertitta, Rockets, $4.5 billion (153)
• Terry Pegula, Bills and Sabres, $4.5 billion (153)
• Stephen Bisciotti, Ravens, $4.3 billion (168)
• Jeremy Jacobs, Bruins, $4.2 billion (172)
• Marian Ilitch, Red Wings, $4 billion (179)
• Mark Cuban, Mavericks, $3.9 billion (190)
• Tom Gores, Pistons, $3.9 billion (190)
• Henry Samueli, Ducks, $3.9 billion (190)
• Robert McNair, Texans, $3.8 billion (200)
• Josh Harris, 76ers and Devils, $3.7 billion (207)
• Mark Walter, Dodgers, $3.5 billion (223)
• John Middleton, Phillies, $3.2 billion (251)
• Herb Simon, Pacers, $3.2 billion (251)
• Arturo Moreno, Angels, $3 billion (271)
• Michael Rubin, 76ers, $3 billion (271)
• Glen Taylor, Timberwolves, $2.9 billion (280)
• Gayle Benson, Saints and Pelicans, $2.8 billion (298)
• John Fisher, A's, $2.8 billion (298)
• Jimmy Haslam, Browns, $2.7 billion (302)
• Jim Irsay, Colts, $2.7 billion (302)
• Ray Davis, Texas Rangers, $2.6 billion (316)
• John Henry, Red Sox, $2.6 billion (316)
• Denise York, 49ers, $2.5 billion (328)
• Alex Spanos and family, Chargers, $2.4 billion (344)
• Vincent Viola, Florida Panthers, $2.4 billion (344)
• Dan Snyder, Redskins, $2.2 billion (368)
• Jeffrey Lurie, Eagles, $2.1 billion (383)
• Tony Ressler, Hawks, $2.1 billion (383)

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)