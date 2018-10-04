Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Oct. 4

October 04, 2018
NFL
Patrick Mahomes’s Teammates All Think He Sounds Like Kermit the Frog
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Nick Saban Is Mad That Alabama Fans Didn't Show Up For A Non-Competitive Blowout
Extra Mustard
Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Matt Barnes Isn’t Here for You Trying to Ruin the Classic Kobe GIF
College Basketball
Seeing Double? Larry Bird Has an Identical Twin in Oklahoma's Brady Manek
MLB
Cubs Fan Keeps Promise, Writes 1,000-Word Apology Letter to Brewers Fans
College Football
Highest-Paid NCAA Football Coaches: Nick Saban, Urban Meyer… and Lovie Smith?

