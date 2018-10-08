Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Oct. 8

October 08, 2018
Soccer
Watch: Russian Player Scores on Spellbinding Backflip Penalty Kick Attempt
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: DeAndre Hopkins Leaves Cowboys On The Ground, NFL Players In Awe
Extra Mustard
Monday’s Hot Clicks: Millions of People Missed the Thrilling Finish of Panthers-Giants
MMA
Derrick Lewis Gives a Post-Fight Interview for the Ages
NFL
Watch: Fan Flies Messages to Troll Chargers Owner Dean Spanos
MLB
Yasiel Puig Caught Stealing, Kisses Former Teammate Charlie Culberson
Golf
Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas Don 'I Made Tiger Great Again' Shirts in Celebration With Tiger Woods
MLB
A’s Fan Went Out Clubbing With Yankees Fan Who Threw Beer on Him

