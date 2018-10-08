reads of the day 100818

An epic game-winning field goal headlines a weekend in which the playoff hunt began in earnest—and the Panthers, Rams and Bengals all made big-time statements. Plus, how the Lions held it together against another great QB, Drew Brees on the brink of history, the Vikings’ bounceback, that DeAndre Hopkins play and much more as the heart of the season is upon us
Also, the Steelers right the ship, the Vikings start their climb back by beating Philly, the Lions get Aaron Rodgers after getting Tom Brady, the Broncos are a semi-pro team on the road, the Giants can’t catch a break in Carolina, and the Bengals D does it all in fourth-quarter rally