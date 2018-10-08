reads of the day 100818

October 08, 2018
NFL
Kicking It Into High Gear in Week 5 (With Help From Graham Gano)
College Football
The SEC East, the Playoff Era's Least Decorated Division, Is No Longer a Punchline
NFL
Week 5 Takeaways: Chiefs D Causes Bortles Meltdown, Rams Survive Seattle, Panthers Win It With the Kick of the Year, Browns Get an Ugly W
College Football
Bowl Projections: The Big 12 Loses a Playoff Spot but Gains a New Year's Six Bid
NFL
How Do the Bills Keep Pulling Off Upsets?
College Football
Mike Stoops Ran Out of Chances to Avoid Paying for Oklahoma's Defensive Deficiencies
MMA
Examining the Potential Legal Fallout of the Post-Fight McGregor-Khabib Brawl at UFC 229
MLB
Freddie Freeman Delivers Signature Moment, Rescuing Braves on Verge of Elimination
MMA
Khabib's Post-Fight Antics Overshadowed His Win, but They Also Highlighted the Inevitable

