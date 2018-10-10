Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Oct. 10

October 10, 2018
Extra Mustard
Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Yankees Fan and A’s Fan From Beer-Throwing Incident Attend Game 4
MLB
Watch: Red Sox Troll Yankees, Celebrate to 'New York, New York' in Clubhouse After Winning ALDS
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: You Can't Blame the Red Sox for Twisting the Knife in the Yankees' Back
NHL
Watch: Gritty Channels Miley Cyrus for Entrance at Flyers' Home Opener
Soccer
Watch: Dog Interrupts Soccer Game, Refuses to Leave Until It Gets a Belly Rub
Edge
Watch: Nike Surprises Runner With Cerebral Palsy By Offering a Professional Contract
WNBA
Candace Parker Joins Turner Sports as NBA Analyst on TNT and NBA TV
Golf
Dustin Johnson Congratulates Brooks Koepka on PGA Player of the Year in Cringeworthy Video

