reads of the day 101018

October 10, 2018
NBA
Anonymous Scouts Takes: Previewing All 30 NBA Teams
College Football
No Ordinary Interim: How Dabo Swinney Turned a Seven-Week Job Into a Clemson Dynasty
MLB
Where Do the Yankees Go From Here After a 100-Win Season Goes Wrong?
Soccer
A Year After USMNT's Ultimate Failure, U.S. Soccer's Process Remains in Question
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: You Can't Blame the Red Sox for Twisting the Knife in the Yankees' Back
MLB
Rookie Manager Alex Cora Has Everything to Do With Red Sox' Success
College Football
Michigan-Wisconsin Is a Sneaky Playoff Eliminator
NFL
Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings

