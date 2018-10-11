Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Oct. 11

October 11, 2018
MLB
'Rookie of the Year' Remake in Development with Fox
Extra Mustard
Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Steelers Superfan Snoop Dogg Gives Browns a Pep Talk
MLB
Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers Could Keep Brewers Fans In Milwaukee From Free Hamburgers
College Football
Miami (OH) Unveils Colorful Helmets for Cancer Awareness
wrestling
John Cena Says He's 'Tremendously' Misunderstood When It Comes To Holding Back WWE Talent
NHL
A 'Storm Surge:' Hurricanes Celebrate Wins by Leaping Into Glass
NBA
Drake, Ben Simmons and Others Join LeBron James for Episode Two of 'The Shop' on HBO

