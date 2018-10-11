reads of the day 101118

With the Warriors-Cavaliers rivalry officially over, we will have a different matchup in the NBA Finals for the first time in years. What could emerge as the new replacement? The Crossover's staff takes a stab at predicting which two teams we'll watch in June.
First things first—Cowboys COO Stephen Jones maintains that Jason Garrett and the rest of the staff are not coaching for their jobs. But the 2–3 Cowboys face a crossroads with their conservative offense, and there are four obvious areas that need improvement. Also, other pro players with crucial games this weekend, a spotlight on two college players and answering your mail.
Five weeks into the NFL season, all five QBs selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft have seen playing time—and four earned wins last week as their respective team’s starter. What do we know from their performances so far this season? Plus, more on LeSean McCoy, Ronnie Stanley, Derwin James and a phrase that’s become the scourge on our society.