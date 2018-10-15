SI Reads of the Day: October 15, 2018

The old master and the young phenom went toe-to-toe down on Sunday night, and in the end the Patriots veteran demonstrated to the football world why he’s the G.O.A.T. Oh, and that Mahomes kid is pretty amazing, too. Plus, covering the rest of NFL Week 6.
The 23-year-old quarterback was overhyped—not nervous!—at the start of the Chiefs’ Sunday night game against the Patriots. But once he settled in, Mahomes admirably held his own against the greatest quarterback of all time.
They were overwhelmed by the Seahawks in London as the defense searches for talent and the offense suffers due to growing pains for the rookie offensive tackles. If Jon Gruden wasn’t already looking at a few years down the line, he can now
Did the Rockets hit their ceiling last season? Can LeBron and the Lakers mesh in time to push for a playoff spot? Will Toronto prove enough this season to retain Kawhi Leonard? The Crossover answers those questions and more ahead of the 2018-19 season.