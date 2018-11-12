Wizards District Gaming power forward Austin "Boo" Painter was dismissed and disqualified from the NBA 2K League for violating the player code of conduct, league managing director Brendan Donohue announced Monday.

As of Monday afternoon, Painter's profile page was removed from the league's official site. In April, Wizards Gaming Distract drafted Painter in the second round of the first-ever NBA 2K League draft. He was the leading scorer of last year's 2K league.

Official Statement from the NBA 2K League pic.twitter.com/6uEBK94vZY — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) November 12, 2018

Painter previously left a job at the State Department doing diplomatic security to pursue his career in pro gaming.

Correction: This story originally connected Painter with the harassment of a female gamer. That incident was unrelated to Painter or his dismissal from the NBA 2K League. SI regrets the error.