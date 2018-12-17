reads of the day 121718

December 17, 2018
NFL
A Wild Ride Through the Playoff Picture—and the Browns Are Still In it!
NFL
NFL Coaching Hot Seat: Steve Wilks, Doug Marrone Feeling Pressure After Week 15
NBA
NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets Surge to No.1 Post Signature Performance
NFL
How the Wins Piled Up for Lamar Jackson’s Ravens
College Basketball
Power Rankings: North Carolina Blitzes Gonzaga to Get Back Into the Top 10
College Football
The Most Important Coordinator Departures and Arrivals of the Offseason
Soccer
Champions League Last 16 Draw Unkind to Select Powers, Managers on Hot Seat
NFL
Saints-Panthers Pick: Drew Brees, Cam Newton Primed for a Monday Night NFC South Showdown
wrestling
Takeaways from WWE TLC: Closure With Baron Corbin, Finn Balor's Encouraging Victory and More
More Sports
More Than Five Decades After Lisa Lane's Success, Equality Still Eludes Women in Chess

Big Sunday wins by the Steelers, Eagles and Vikings turned the momentum around for teams whose seasons seemed to be slipping away, while the Ravens have fully embraced Lamar Jackson for their run at the postseason. And yes, Baker Mayfield’s Browns have the look of a playoff team—if only they’d gotten an earlier jump on a needed change. Plus notes and nuggets on the coaching carousel, the draft and much more.   
by Albert Breer

