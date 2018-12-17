reads of the day 121718

wrestling
Takeaways from WWE TLC: Closure With Baron Corbin, Finn Balor's Encouraging Victory and More
You May Like
NFLA Wild Ride Through the Playoff Picture—and the Browns Are Still In it!
Big Sunday wins by the Steelers, Eagles and Vikings turned the momentum around for teams whose seasons seemed to be slipping away, while the Ravens have fully embraced Lamar Jackson for their run at the postseason. And yes, Baker Mayfield’s Browns have the look of a playoff team—if only they’d gotten an earlier jump on a needed change. Plus notes and nuggets on the coaching carousel, the draft and much more.
1:57
NFLNFL Coaching Hot Seat: Steve Wilks, Doug Marrone Feeling Pressure After Week 15
After Week 15’s slate of games, a handful of NFL coaches are feeling the heat with just two weeks left in the 2018 NFL season.
3:07
NBANBA Power Rankings: Nuggets Surge to No.1 Post Signature Performance
The Nuggets are surging after securing impressive wins over the Raptors and Thunder. Who else is rising in The Crossover's latest power rankings?
2:36
NFLHow the Wins Piled Up for Lamar Jackson’s Ravens
The victory over Tampa made it four wins in five games for Baltimore since their rookie QB stepped in as the starter. How they’ve done it on offense, and whether they can keep it going.
2:04
College BasketballPower Rankings: North Carolina Blitzes Gonzaga to Get Back Into the Top 10
North Carolina got the big non-conference win it's been searching for to re-shape the top 10 of our latest power rankings.
1:07
College FootballThe Most Important Coordinator Departures and Arrivals of the Offseason
Head coaching changes means turnover at the assistant level as well. Whether they're coming or going, which coordinator moves look set to have the biggest impact on 2019?