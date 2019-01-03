reads of the day 010319

Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Big Ben is Kim. Antonio Brown is Kanye. Yes, the Steelers are the Kardashians.
College Football
It’s O.K. for College Football’s Playoff and New Year’s Schedules to Play by Different Rules
College Basketball
Everything to Prove: With Grant Williams Leading, Tennessee Basketball Is Gunning for Glory
You May Like
1:21
NFLNFL Playoff Predictions: Picking Round-by-Round Winners and Super Bowl LIII Champion
Could the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles (a No. 6-seed this year) make another deep playoff run, or will we see the top seeds—Chiefs, Saints, Patriots, Rams—standing alone at the end? The MMQB staff makes their complete playoff and Super Bowl LIII predictions.
1:21
NFLDid Smith-Schuster’s Team MVP Set Off Antonio Brown? And How Should the Steelers Handle Him?
The Steelers have a history of managing big personalities—and now they must decide what to do about their problematic All-Pro wideout.
1:13
College FootballNational Championship Game Picks: Alabama-Clemson IV Predictions From SI Experts
Alabama vs. Clemson for a national championship—you know this story. Now it's time for SI's staff of experts to tell you how the latest chapter ends.
1:46
NBANBA Draft Big Board 3.0: Zion Williamson Remains on Top, Ja Morant Moves Into Top Three
With conference play on the horizon, The Crossover's Front Office reveals its updated big board and analysis for the top-80 prospects in the 2019 NBA draft.
Extra MustardTraina Thoughts: Big Ben is Kim. Antonio Brown is Kanye. Yes, the Steelers are the Kardashians.
"Ben is Kim. Team captain, face of the franchise, got great tape."
1:21
NFLAfter Splitting Regular Season Matchups, How the Colts Can Upset the Texans in the Rubber Match
Here's what the Colts need to do on both sides of the ball to take down the Texans on wild-card weekend.