Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer won his 21st game on Thursday to reach the second-highest number of wins in show history.

Holzhauer's earnings have totaled $1,608,627 over his 21 days on the popular trivia show.

The 34-year-old sports bettor previously tied Julia Collins at 20 wins on Wednesday. Collins reached the mark in 2014 while earning $428,100.

Holzhauer still has a long way to go before reaching champion Ken Jenning's 74-game record in 2004. Jennings netted over $2.5 million during his historic Jeopardy! journey.

The Naperville, Il., native is a Cubs fan and grew up regularly watching Jeopardy! and baseball games. Holzhauer recently shared that as a child he dreamed of working in the front office of a major league team.