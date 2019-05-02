James Holzhauer Now Only Trails Ken Jennings After 21st 'Jeopardy!' Victory

Screenshot/Twitter/Jeopardy!

James Holzhauer won his 21st game on Jeopardy! on Thursday.

By Jenna West
May 02, 2019

Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer won his 21st game on Thursday to reach the second-highest number of wins in show history.

Holzhauer's earnings have totaled $1,608,627 over his 21 days on the popular trivia show.

The 34-year-old sports bettor previously tied Julia Collins at 20 wins on Wednesday. Collins reached the mark in 2014 while earning $428,100.

Holzhauer still has a long way to go before reaching champion Ken Jenning's 74-game record in 2004. Jennings netted over $2.5 million during his historic Jeopardy! journey.

The Naperville, Il., native is a Cubs fan and grew up regularly watching Jeopardy! and baseball games. Holzhauer recently shared that as a child he dreamed of working in the front office of a major league team.

You May Like

More More Sports

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message