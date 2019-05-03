reads of the day 050319

May 03, 2019
College Football
Meet DJ Uiagalelei, 2020's No. 1 QB With a Supersized Future
Horse Racing
With the Favorite Out, Expect the 2019 Kentucky Derby To Be a Fast and Wide Open Race
MLB
MLB Power Rankings: Rookies Who Could Shake Up the Standings
NFL
NFL Power Rankings Poll: Patriots No. 1, Browns No. 11 After Draft and Free Agency
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Jeff Van Gundy Went Nuts On Mark Jackson and It Was Great Television
Soccer
Introducing Throwback, a New Podcast Series Looking Back at the First Women's World Cup
NBA
The Process Takes Another Step Forward as Sixers Inch Closer to Eastern Conference Finals
NBA
Which Kyrie Irving Will Show Up in Game 3 Vs. Bucks?
MLB
Top Prospect Casey Mize Showcases Tigers' Promise of Tomorrow With No-Hitter
NFL
Nick Bosa and the 2019 Draft’s Oddest Note

