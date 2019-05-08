Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — May 8

May 08, 2019
Extra Mustard
Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Klay Thompson Left ‘Avengers: Endgame’ an Hour Early
Extra Mustard
Entering Legacy Crunch Time, Episode 4 of 'Game of Thrones' Left More Questions Than Answers
NHL
Pat Maroon's Son Bursts Into Tears After Blues Wing Scores Game 7 Double-Overtime Goal
Edge
Woman Denied 'Fastest Nurse' Record Because She Didn't Wear a Dress, Later Awarded Title
wrestling
Marshall and Ross Von Erich Bring Their Loaded Family Name to MLW
MLB
Indians’ Jason Kipnis Gets Roasted By Cop for Abysmal Hitting, Mercifully Avoids Speeding Ticket
Soccer
Twitter Melts Down Over Liverpool's Comeback vs. Barcelona in Champions League Semifinals

