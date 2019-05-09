Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — May 9

May 09, 2019
NFL
The AAF Paid Marshawn Lynch $5,000 in Quarters For a Two-Minute Interview
Extra Mustard
Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Tony Romo Is Putting Like Happy Gilmore Now
Soccer
Dutch Soccer Player Cut After Faking Sick to Go Watch Ajax Game
NHL
Hurricanes Reporter Kicked Off Boston Radio Show After Host Was Fed Up with Southern Accent
MLB
White House Mocked for Misspelling Red Sox In World Series Celebration Invite
NBA
Steve Kerr Compares Warriors Win to Liverpool Comeback vs. Barcelona
NBA
Everybody Is Laughing at (or Trying to Solve) Lakers' Coaching Search Drama
MLB
Fan Ends Up Face-First on Warning Track Playing Real-Life Super Mario Bros. on Outfield Wall
College Basketball
Zion Williamson's High School Teacher: 'He's a Hell of a Poet'
College Football
Of Course Nick Saban Wants to Recruit Game of Thrones' White Walkers
MLB
MLB Teams Would be Interested in Hiring 'Jeopardy!' Champion James Holzhauer

