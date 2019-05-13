reads of the day 051319

May 13, 2019
NFL
How Washington Decided to Draft Dwayne Haskins
NBA
Kawhi’s Shot Gives Toronto a Reason to Believe—in This Season and Beyond
Golf
Will Tiger Win the PGA Championship? Assessing His Chances at Bethpage Black
NBA
Frank Vogel's Decison to Take the Lakers Job Comes With a Cost
MLB
How MLB's Biggest Surprise Team Transformed Its Pitching Culture
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Charles Barkley Tells Players Who Can't Handle Criticism, 'Kiss My Ass'
NBA
Consequences Kristaps Porzingis Could Face After His Latest Off-Court Incident
NBA
Cavaliers Take a Serious Step Forward With John Beilein Hire
NBA
CJ McCollum Drops 37 Points, Shoots Blazers Into Western Conference Finals
MLB
Table Setter: Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo Carrying the Surging Cubs

More Sports

