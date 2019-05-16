Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — May 16

By Dan Gartland
May 16, 2019
NBA
Charles Barkley Shares His Story of Taking His Clothes Off and Doing ‘Karate Kid’ Moves in a Fight
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Security Guard Executes Vicious Tackle on Trespassing Braves Fan
Extra Mustard
King’s Landing ‘Thrones’ Episode Criticism Overcooked, Says Chris Long
Extra Mustard
Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Phillies Fans Shower Bruce Willis With Boos After Dreadful First Pitch
NBA
Raptors Fan Gets Tattoo of Instant-Classic Kawhi Leonard Photo
NBA
Milwaukee Radio Station Takes a 'Break From Drake' Until End of Bucks-Raptors Series
NBA
UCF's Tacko Fall's Official 8'2" Wingspan is Absurd
NFL
Sean Payton Tweets Photoshopped Picture of Zion Williamson in Saints Uniform
NFL
Kyler Murray's First Autograph as a Rookie Sets Record at NFL Auction

