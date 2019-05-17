Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — May 17

May 17, 2019
Extra Mustard
Friday’s Hot Clicks: Announcer Expertly Narrates His Own Catch of a Foul Ball
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Odell Beckham, Baker Mayfield Keep Giving Colin Cowherd Exactly What He Wants
NBA
CJ McCollum Thanks Jennifer for Twitter Trash Talk Prior to Game 2 vs. Warriors
NFL
Ted Ginn Jr. Believes He's The Fastest WR in the NFL, Challenges Anyone to Race for $10,000
MLB
Jerry Seinfeld and Keith Hernandez to Reunite at Mets' 'Seinfeld Night'
Soccer
Southampton Unveil New Kit With Hilarious Fyre Festival Mockumentary Video

