reads of the day 051719

May 17, 2019
NBA
Zion Is Gone, But His Shadow Still Lingers at the NBA Draft Combine
NFL
40 Turning Points on the Cleveland Browns’ Path to Contention
MLB
MLB Power Rankings: Astros Are Bumping Up Against the '27 Yankees
NBA
With KD Sidelined, the Warriors' Finals Run Is No Longer Drama-Free
Golf
Frozen Moment: What Makes Elite Golfers Different From the Rest of Us
MLB
Quarter-Season Notebook: An Epic NL MVP Race, MLB's Elite Youth and Mike Trout's Greatness
Golf
The Spectacle of John Daly Overshadows the Truth About John Daly
Soccer
The Balance Between Admiring Man City's Play, Condemning Its Alleged Misdeeds
NFL
Which New Coach Has the Toughest Job?
NBA
Steph Fends Off Seth as Warriors Top Blazers in Game 2

