Extra Mustard Newsletter — Oct. 1

October 01, 2019
Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Joel Embiid Lost 20 Pounds by Doing Nothing at All
Traina Thoughts: Booger McFarland's Praise For The Bengals Didn't Sit Well With 'Monday Night Football' Viewers
wrestling
The Rock Announces He Will Appear on SmackDown's First Show on Fox
Golf
South Korean Golfer Bio Kim Gets Three-Year Ban for Giving Middle Finger
NBA
Damian Lillard Fires Back at Shaq in Latest Diss Track: 'Kobe Won You Them Rings'
NFL
Vendor Arrested After Charging Fan $724 for Beers at Dolphins Game

      Modal message