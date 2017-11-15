Watch: Dale Earnhardt Jr. 'One Last Ride' Tribute Video

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is gearing up for his final race this weekend, so take a look back at his career highlights.

November 15, 2017

by Brian Beers

 

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is set to finish his racing career after one last start this weekend in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Longtime sponsor Budweiser released this thrilling three-minute tribute video to honor the incredible career of Dale Jr.

The clip features some of Earnhardt Jr.'s most memorable moments. It shows the driver's first Cup Series win at Texas Motor Speedway back in 2000, and his first Daytona 500 triumph back in 2004.  

It also touches on the emotions following the death of his father Dale Earnhardt Sr. and how the younger Earnhardt returned to win at Daytona shortly thereafter.

For Dale Jr.'s upcoming final race in Miami, he plans to drive in a throwback design to the Budweiser #8 with a paint scheme of red, white and black. 

"My years with Bud were amazing," Earnhardt Jr said on Twitter. "They taught me so much and I can not measure the impact they had on my professional career."

Dale Jr. has a total of 26 NASCAR Cup Series wins and is a two-time winner of the Daytona 500 over his career.

This story originally appeared on thedrive.com.

You May Like

More Racing

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters