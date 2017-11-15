by Brian Beers

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is set to finish his racing career after one last start this weekend in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Longtime sponsor Budweiser released this thrilling three-minute tribute video to honor the incredible career of Dale Jr.

The clip features some of Earnhardt Jr.'s most memorable moments. It shows the driver's first Cup Series win at Texas Motor Speedway back in 2000, and his first Daytona 500 triumph back in 2004.

It also touches on the emotions following the death of his father Dale Earnhardt Sr. and how the younger Earnhardt returned to win at Daytona shortly thereafter.

For Dale Jr.'s upcoming final race in Miami, he plans to drive in a throwback design to the Budweiser #8 with a paint scheme of red, white and black.

It's the last race and it's here. Excited about our paint scheme and ready for what's sure to be an emotional weekend. #Appreci88ion pic.twitter.com/zofaISqZ8Y — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) November 15, 2017

"My years with Bud were amazing," Earnhardt Jr said on Twitter. "They taught me so much and I can not measure the impact they had on my professional career."

Dale Jr. has a total of 26 NASCAR Cup Series wins and is a two-time winner of the Daytona 500 over his career.

This story originally appeared on thedrive.com.