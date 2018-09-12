Talladega Superspeedway announced Wednesday that it will offer a portion of its Winner's Walk campgrounds to evacuees free of charge beginning Thursday morning.

East Coast residents fleeing the impending storm will be provided with hot shower and restroom facilities along with water hookups for campers and RVs at the historic NASCAR racetrack.

The Alabama track's campgrounds outside of Turn 1 will be available as "a free, safe destination for individuals needing a place to bring their campers, trailers and vehicles (no commercial vehicles allowed) to escape the wake of the potentially catastrophic storm," the track announced.

Our Winner's Walk I campground will be open starting tomorrow morning (Thursday, Sept 13) at 9 AM CT. Hot shower and restroom facilities are available. Campers, RVs, trailers, vehicles and tents are welcome.



Domestic pets on leashes are also welcome. pic.twitter.com/tEdd8qKn4R — Talladega Superspeedway (@TalladegaSuperS) September 12, 2018

Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall late Thursday or early Friday. Mandatory evacuations have already been announced in several coastal areas of Virginia and the Carolinas.

“We at Talladega Superspeedway are committed to helping our friends in the Carolinas and the surrounding states during this time of need,” Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch said. "We hope to provide a sense of relief by offering a place to stay for no charge for evacuees during this time of adversity. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the path of the storm.”