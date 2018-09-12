NASCAR's Talladega Superspeedway Offers Shelter for Hurricane Florence Evacuees

NASCAR's historic racetrack in Tallageda will offer free campground space to Hurricane Florence evacuees.

By Emily Caron
September 12, 2018

Talladega Superspeedway announced Wednesday that it will offer a portion of its Winner's Walk campgrounds to evacuees free of charge beginning Thursday morning.

East Coast residents fleeing the impending storm will be provided with hot shower and restroom facilities along with water hookups for campers and RVs at the historic NASCAR racetrack.

The Alabama track's campgrounds outside of Turn 1 will be available as "a free, safe destination for individuals needing a place to bring their campers, trailers and vehicles (no commercial vehicles allowed) to escape the wake of the potentially catastrophic storm," the track announced.

Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall late Thursday or early Friday. Mandatory evacuations have already been announced in several coastal areas of Virginia and the Carolinas.

“We at Talladega Superspeedway are committed to helping our friends in the Carolinas and the surrounding states during this time of need,” Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch said. "We hope to provide a sense of relief by offering a place to stay for no charge for evacuees during this time of adversity. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the path of the storm.”

You May Like

More NASCAR

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)