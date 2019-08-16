The National Transportation Safety Board revealed details of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s plane crash on Friday.

Earnhardt crashed his plane on Friday at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tenn. The NASCAR legend was flying with his wife, Amy, daughter, Isla, and two other pilots.

The NTSB said Earnhardt's plane "bounced at least twice" on a runway in Elizabethan before skidding off the runway. The plane then became engulfed in flames before Earnhardt, his family and the other pilots escaped.

"The airplane basically bounced at least twice before coming down hard on the right-wing landing gear," NTSB investigator Ralph Hicks said.

Earnhardt's crash was 15 miles from the Bristol Motor Speedway, the home of Saturday's NASCAR race. He was slated to cover the race for NBC, but he will not work on Saturday, per USA Today's Scott Gleeson and A.J. Perez.