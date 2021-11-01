Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
NASCAR's Kyle Busch to Take Mandated Sensitivity Training After Using R-Word

Author:

One day after he used the R-word during a post-race interview with NBC Sports, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch will be required to undergo sensitivity training. Busch used the slur while complaining about a passing maneuver executed by Brad Keselowski in Sunday's Cup series race at Martinsville Speedway.

"It's frickin' r-------, man, so stupid," Busch said. "I don't understand these guys. I should beat the s--- out of him right now, is what I should do, but that doesn't do me any good either."

Sunday's result eliminated Busch from postseason contention. NASCAR said Busch's sensitivity training comes as a result of violating the league's conduct guidelines, per Alan Cavanna. On Sunday, a NASCAR spokesperson said the league was considering issuing a fine on Busch, though Monday's announcement made no mention of one.

