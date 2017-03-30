Pistons’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope arrested for DUI

Pistons shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was arrested for DUI early Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports.

Caldwell-Pope was reportedly stopped around 2:50 a.m. with a blood alcohol level of .08, which is the legal limit. He was described as “very cooperative.” He was determined to be under the influence and arrested. The arrest came after the Pistons’ one-point loss to the Heat at home on Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old guard is averaging 14.1 points and 3.2 rebounds this season.

Detroit is 35–41 and fighting for the East’s final playoff spot entering a pivotal Friday game in Milwaukee.