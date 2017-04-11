NBA

Watch: Tony Romo hits jumper vs. Devin Harris, thanks Dallas for memories

0:45 | NFL
Tony Romo joins Dallas Mavericks for final home game of the season
SI Wire
an hour ago

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo took the microphone before he was honored as a "Maverick for a day" and sat on the Dallas Mavericks' bench.

"Thank you guys," Romo said. "This is an honor that I could never dream of. It's a little embarrassing but I'll tell you what, I'm a very lucky guy. Thank you, Dallas. I love you."

Watch some pre-game highlights of Romo below:

Romo is taking a break from football as he joined CBS as the network's top analyst for Sunday afternoon and Thursday night games. He last played basketball as a high schooler in Wisconsin.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters