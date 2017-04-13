The Orlando Magic have fired general manager Rob Hennigan, the team announced Thursday.

Hennigan, who at 35 was the youngest GM in the NBA, presided over five losing seasons in Orlando. The Magic did not make a playoff appearance during his tenure and finished this season with a 29-53 record.

Assistant general manager Matt Lloyd was named the interim GM and is expected be a candidate to replace Hennigan. The Orlando Sentinel also reports that former All-Star and current CBS broadcaster Grant Hill has drawn interest from Magic officials as a potential new president of basketball operations for the team.

Hill played in Orlando from 2000 to 2007, but it is unclear whether he would have an interest in the job. Hill was a seven-time All-Star over 18 NBA seasons, playing for the Pistons, Magic, Suns and Clippers.

The Magic are currently marred in their longest playoff drought in team history. After their 13th place finish in the Eastern Conference this year, they have a 10.3 percent chance of winning the draft lottery next month.

The Magic made the playoffs every year from 2007 to 2012.

Magic CEO Alex Martins said in a statement that the team's recent struggles prompted the change in leadership.

"We appreciate Rob’s efforts to rebuild the team, but feel we have not made any discernible improvement over the last few years," Martins said in the statement.

-Tim Balk