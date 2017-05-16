The Philadelphia 76ers landed the No. 3 pick for next month's NBA Draft and owner Josh Harris thanked former general manager Sam Hinkie after the selection.

"Thank you Sam Hinkie," Harris said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey.

The Sixers had a 14.7% chance of landing the top pick in the draft, which ultimately went to the Boston Celtics.

Hinkie resigned from his post with the Sixers last season after three seasons with the team. Philadelphia averaged less than 16 wins per season while Hinkie employed a strategy of tanking aggressively. The plan was met with mixed reception, though public opinion shifted slightly in Hinkie’s favor after Joel Embiid made his debut this season and the team fared well.

A banner with Hinkie's face was raised by Sixers fans at a NBA draft lottery viewing party hosted by The Rights To Ricky Sanchez Podcast in Philadelphia.