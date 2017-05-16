NBA

76ers owner Josh Harris thanks Sam Hinkie after landing No. 3 pick

2:54 | NBA
How to fix the NBA draft lottery
Chris Chavez
Wednesday May 17th, 2017

The Philadelphia 76ers landed the No. 3 pick for next month's NBA Draft and owner Josh Harris thanked former general manager Sam Hinkie after the selection.

"Thank you Sam Hinkie," Harris said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey.

The Sixers had a 14.7% chance of landing the top pick in the draft, which ultimately went to the Boston Celtics

Hinkie resigned from his post with the Sixers last season after three seasons with the team. Philadelphia averaged less than 16 wins per season while Hinkie employed a strategy of tanking aggressively. The plan was met with mixed reception, though public opinion shifted slightly in Hinkie’s favor after Joel Embiid made his debut this season and the team fared well.

• After the Process: Meet Sam Hinkie 2.0

A banner with Hinkie's face was raised by Sixers fans at a NBA draft lottery viewing party hosted by The Rights To Ricky Sanchez Podcast in Philadelphia.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters