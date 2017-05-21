LeBron James named to 11th All-NBA First Team, Paul George not so much

The Cleveland Cavaliers took a slight shot at the Boston Celtics before taking the court at Quicken Loans Area by entering to the Monstars theme music from the hit movie Space Jam.

This comes just days after Isaiah Thomas told reporters that the Celtics were not scared of the reigning NBA champions.

"They're not the Monstars," Thomas said on May 18. "They're not on 'Space Jam.' Like, they lace up their shoes just like us. They just happened to play better than us in Game 1, and we've just got to protect home court in Game 2 and get the win.”

• The Cavs' Defense And LeBron James Are The Best They've Ever Been

The Cavaliers have yet to lose a game in the playoffs. They defeated the Celtics 130–86 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals and lead the series 2–0.

Thomas has been ruled out of the remainder of the playoffs due to a hip injury.