NBA

Watch: Cavaliers take the court to Monstars theme music before Game 3

0:57 | NBA
LeBron James named to 11th All-NBA First Team, Paul George not so much
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers took a slight shot at the Boston Celtics before taking the court at Quicken Loans Area by entering to the Monstars theme music from the hit movie Space Jam.

This comes just days after Isaiah Thomas told reporters that the Celtics were not scared of the reigning NBA champions.

"They're not the Monstars," Thomas said on May 18. "They're not on 'Space Jam.' Like, they lace up their shoes just like us. They just happened to play better than us in Game 1, and we've just got to protect home court in Game 2 and get the win.”

The Cavs' Defense And LeBron James Are The Best They've Ever Been

The Cavaliers have yet to lose a game in the playoffs. They defeated the Celtics 130–86 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals and lead the series 2–0.

Thomas has been ruled out of the remainder of the playoffs due to a hip injury.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters